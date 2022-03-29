Roma, Juventus, AC Milan to battle for Renato Sanches

Roma want to sign Renato Sanches from French club Lille but Serie A rivals Juventus and AC Milan are also interested in the Portuguese midfielder.

The Giallorossi have already signed Sergio Oliveira from FC Porto and they look likely to reinforce their midfield with another Portugal international to appease Coach Jose Mourinho.

According to Il Messaggero, Roma plan to offer Lille €20 million for Renato Sanches, but to fund that particular transfer, they have to sell Bryan Cristante and Jordan Veretout first.

Veretout had been a regular in the Giallorossi midfield since he joined from Fiorentina in 2019, but the arrival of Oliveira in January has seen him limited to appearances off the bench in the second half of the 2021/22 season.

Cristante has been with Roma since 2018, and he has played in a variety of roles under different coaches, but he has not been able to replicate the performances that he produced at Atalanta.

Juventus are looking to bolster their midfield since Rodrigo Bentancur and Aaron Ramsey departed in January, and AC Milan are searching for reinforcements, especially as Franck Kessie is expected to leave at the end of the season.