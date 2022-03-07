Sacchi backs AC Milan in Scudetto race

AC Milian legend Arrigo Sacchi was pleased with the Rossoneri’s performance in their 1-0 victory against Napoli on Sunday evening and he predicts that they can win the scudetto.

The Rossoneri are now back on top of the Serie A table on 60 points with 10 rounds remaining while the Partenopei are third and three points behind.

? FREE PODCAST! ????Milan retook top spot with a big win in Naples, and the #FIFpod has a full house to talk through that and all of the #SerieA R28 action! On Patreon FOR FREE now, usual places tomorrow!https://t.co/0bMNuVJo0G — ForzaItalianFootball (@SerieAFFC) March 7, 2022

“A great, beautiful Diavolo,” Sacchi told La Gazzetta dello Sport. “The Rossoneri defended well as a team, then Theo Hernandez and [Rafael] Leao impressed me.

“I also liked [Ismael] Bennacer, excellent in pressing and distribution. I think they can stay in the lead until the end.”

Sacchi claimed that the Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti was too reliant on Victor Osimhen to inspire the attack and he criticised the Partenopei for lacking a winning mentality.

“Spalletti’s team was Osimhen and stop,” he said.

“The wingers were disappointing, that is [Lorenzo] Insigne and [Matteo] Politano. Same goes for [Piotr] Zielinski, but the Azzurri can get back on top.

“The fact remains that the place is not used to winning.”