Sacchi: Ideas matter more than money at AC Milan

AC Milan legend Arrigo Sacchi has praised his former club for their ability to lower their wage bill and turn into Serie A title contenders with young players under current coach Stefano Pioli.

The Rossoneri are on top of the Italian league table with 66 points after 30 rounds and he believes that the Milan project under the Elliott Management Corporation is coming to fruition now.

“Ideas matter more than money,” Sacchi said in La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“There should be a rule that says to clubs: you cannot make debts. To be competitive it is important to have intuition, passion and a spirit of sacrifice.

“Milan are good, they have changed their course and are trying to become a team of international level through the respect of banal economic rules, which every good father of a family would apply.

“Milan, choosing young and little-known elements, has taken a precise direction: they focus on the style of play. If someone hurts himself, another one enters and there are no dramas. The collective counts, not the individual.”