Serie A Player of the Week | Round 27

Hellas Verona continued their rise towards the European qualification places with a Giovanni Simeone treble, which resulted in the Argentine being crowned Serie A Player of the Week for Round 27.

Relegation strugglers Venezia were no match for the Gialloblu, as they lost 3-1 at the Stadio Marc’Antonio Bentegodi on Sunday afternoon.

After a goalless first half in Verona, it took the 26-year-old just under 10 minutes to fire the hosts into the lead, before netting a second on 63 minutes that all but confirmed victory for Igor Tudor’s side.

However, there was a brief moment of concern for the Mastini, when David Okereke scored on 81 minutes, but Simeone completed his hat-trick with just two minutes of normal time remaining to alleviate those fears.