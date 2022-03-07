Serie A Player of the Week | Round 28

A Lautaro Martinez hat-trick on Friday night allowed briefly Inter to take top spot in Serie A this weekend and crowned Player of the Week for Round 28.

The Nerazzurri swept aside Salernitana 5-0 at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, with Edin Dzeko also netting a brace, but crosstown rivals AC Milan would eventually lead the standings by defeat Napoli 1-0 on Sunday.

After failing to score in their last five outings, it was crucial that they found their goal scoring touch again ahead of a Champions League tie with Liverpool on Tuesday and the Argentine opened the scoring on 22 minutes with a well-placed effort and scored another just before half-time.

Having failed to score since mid-December, Martinez was desperate to increase his tally and on 56 minutes made a purposeful run across his marker to fire a Dzeko cut-back past goalkeeper Luigi Sepe.