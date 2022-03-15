Serie A Player of the Week | Round 29

Victor Osimhen was the hero as Napoli bounced back from defeat to Scudetto rivals AC Milan last weekend and claimed Serie A Player of the Week for Round 29.

The Partenopei triumphed 2-1 over Hellas Verona at the Stadio Marc’Antonio Bentegodi on Sunday afternoon, with the Nigerian international grabbing both goals for the visitors.

It took the 23-year-old former Lille striker just 14 minutes to put Napoli on the road to victory, powerfully heading a Matteo Politano cross past goalkeeper Lorenzo Montipo.

Osimhen then added a second 20 minutes before the end of the game, when firing home a Giovanni Di Lorenzo cut back, that was even more crucial when Davide Faraoni netted on 77 minutes.