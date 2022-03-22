Serie A Player of the Week | Round 30

Roma overcame bitter rivals Lazio in the Derby della Capitale on Sunday night, with two-goal hero Tammy Abraham Serie A Player of the Week for Round 30.

The England striker could have netted a hat-trick had he not missed late on against the Biancocelesti, but a stunning Lorenzo Pellegrini free-kick just before half-time gave the Giallorossi a 3-0 win at the Stadio Olimpico.

Jose Mourinho’s side raced into an early lead, when captain Pellegrini curled over a corner kick that struck the crossbar and allowed the 24-year-old to score with his first touch of the game – nudging the ball over the line with his thigh.

On 22 minutes, Abraham raced into the box and nearly ran beyond the waist high cross of wing-back Rick Karsdorp, but contorted his body perfectly to hook the ball past Lazio goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha.