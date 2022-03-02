Serie A Team of the Week | Round 27

Napoli are equal first with AC Milan after defeating Lazio 2-1, Juventus won 3-2 against Empoli, and Atalanta smashed Sampdoria 4-0.

Sassuolo won 2-1 against Fiorentina, Roma left it late against Spezia, Hellas Verona earned a 3-1 victory against Venezia, and Cagliari defeated Torino 2-1.

Here is the Team of the Week for Round 27 of the 2021/22 Serie A season, which is deployed in the usual 3-4-3 formation. Let us know your thoughts!

Alessio Cragno – Cagliari

The Italian international made several fine saves in Torino, especially in the first half. His fingertip save from Marko Pjaca was a highlight from his performance.

Raoul Bellanova – Cagliari (2 Team of the Week appearances)

Another tireless performance from the Italian youngster. Scored the opening goal for the Isolani and he was involved in the build-up for the winner against Torino.

Jose Luis Palomino – Atalanta (2 apps)

A solid performance from the Argentine in the Atalanta defence. He was able to limit the attacking threat of Sampdoria forwards Fabio Quagliarella and Francesco Caputo.

Kalidou Koulibaly – Napoli (6 apps)

The Senegal international had another superb game at the back and limited the impact of Lazio striker Ciro Immobile.

Domenico Berardi – Sassuolo (4 apps)

Provided plenty of attacking flair for the Neroverdi on the right flank. Supplied the cross for Gregoire Defrel to score the winner, which was his 11th assist for this Serie A campaign.

Matteo Pessina – Atalanta

Supplied a delightful assist for Teun Koopmeiners’ first goal and he also had some chances to score.

Teun Koopmeiners – Atalanta

A fabulous display from the Dutch midfielder, who scored twice against Sampdoria on his 24th birthday.

Nicolo Zaniolo – Roma

Had some chances to score in open play, displayed some fine skills on the ball, and he earned the penalty for Tammy Abraham to score the winner.

Dusan Vlahovic – Juventus (7 apps)

The Serbian has maintained his scoring touch since joining Juventus and he found the back of the net twice in the victory against Empoli.

Giovanni Simeone – Hellas Verona (4 apps)

After enduring a lengthy scoring drought, the Argentine scored a hat-trick against Venezia to earn his team the three points and bragging rights in the Veneto region.

Lorenzo Insigne – Napoli (3 apps)

The Partenopei captain was at the heart of many attacking moves for his side. Opened the scoring with a lovely strike and he supplied the assist for Fabian Ruiz to score the winner.