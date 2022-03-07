Serie A Team of the Week | Round 28

AC Milan are back on top after a 1-0 victory against Napoli while Inter smashed Salernitana 5-0.

Roma also needed just a solitary goal against Atalanta, Lazio beat Cagliari 3-0, and Bologna held Torino to a scoreless draw.

Elsewhere, Sassuolo won 4-1 against Venezia, and Udinese beat Sampdoria 2-1.

Let us know your thoughts on the Team of the Week for Round 28 of the 2021/22 Serie A season, which is deployed in the usual 3-4-3 formation!

Lukasz Skorupski – Bologna (2 Team of the Week appearances)

Denied Torino the victory with a number of fine saves, especially in the first half.

Pierre Kalulu – AC Milan (2 apps)

Kept things tight at the back and ensured that Mike Maignan was rarely test in the Rossoneri goal.

Fikayo Tomori – AC Milan

Played great in defence with Kalulu and made sure that Victor Osimhen did not do too much damage in the penalty area.

Destiny Udogie – Udinese

The Italo-Nigerian had another fine game at left wing-back and scored his second goal in as many games.

Domenico Berardi – Sassuolo (5 apps)

Often a danger in open play but this time he was crucial when it came to penalties. Scored twice from the penalty spot and earned another one, which was dispatched by Gianluca Scamacca.

Nicolo Barella – Inter (5 apps)

A splendid performance in midfield from the Italian international. He assisted in the first two goals for Lautaro Martinez with two exquisite through-balls.

Luis Alberto – Lazio (4 apps)

The Spaniard was involved in many key moments for the Biancocelesti against Cagliari. The handball for the penalty came from his shot and he started as well as finished the move for the second goal.

Nicola Zalewski – Roma

The Italo-Polish youngster displayed great stamina, pace, and skills on the left flank in the victory against Atalanta.

Edin Dzeko – Inter (3 apps)

A superb performance in attack from the Bosnian veteran. Assisted in one of Lautaro Martinez’s goals and then he sealed the victory with the last two goals.

Lautaro Martinez – Inter (3 apps)

The Argentine rediscovered his finishing touch against Salernitana, scoring the first three goals of the match.

Olivier Giroud – AC Milan (3 apps)

Got a cut on his leg from Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly in the first half but he was able to soldier on and score the decisive goal for the Rossoneri.