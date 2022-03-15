Serie A Team of the Week | Round 29

AC Milan remain on top of the Serie A table with a 1-0 win against Empoli while Napoli defeated Hellas Verona 2-1 and Inter were held to a 1-1 draw against Torino.

Juventus won 3-1 away to Sampdoria, Udinese held Roma to a 1-1 draw, and Lazio need just one goal to beat Venezia.

Elsewhere, Fiorentina defeated Bologna 1-0, Spezia won 2-0 against Cagliari, and Sassuolo drew 2-2 away to Salernitana.

Here is the Team of the Week for Round 29 of the 2021/22 Serie A season, which is deployed in a 3-4-3 formation. Let us know your thoughts!

Etrit Berisha – Torino

The Granata goalkeeper kept his team in the game with some crucial saves and Inter had to wait until injury to get their equaliser.

Pierre Kalulu – AC Milan (3 Team of the Week appearances)

Another fine performance in defence from the French starlet and he also scored the winner against Empoli.

Martin Erlic – Spezia

The Croatian was able to contain Cagliari forwards Leonardo Pavoletti and Joao Pedro, and he also scored the opening goal in the win against the Isolani.

Gleison Bremer – Torino (7 apps)

Although the Granata in general have not been a shining example of consistency, their Brazilian defender has been, and he demonstrated his qualities once again. He was a rock in defence and he gave his team the lead against Inter.

Nahuel Molina – Udinese

Worked hard on the right flank for the Zebrette and he scored with a stupendous strike to give his team an early lead against Roma.

Lucas Torreira – Fiorentina (2 apps)

The diminutive Uruguayan was influential in the construction of the Gigliati’s play, drew the foul which got Bologna defender Kevin Bonifazi sent off, and he scored the winner against the Felsinei.

Arthur – Juventus

The Brazilian controlled the midfield for the Bianconeri in the win away to Sampdoria. His distribution was simple and effective, and he also dropped back to help link up with the defenders and other midfielders.

Hamed Traore – Sassuolo (2 apps)

Often wreaked havoc on the left-wing for the Neroverdi and he scored a superb goal to give his side the lead against Salernitana.

Ciro Immobile – Lazio (5 apps)

It was not the greatest performance from the Italian international but his penalty to win the game against Venezia holds some significance. It was the 144th Serie A goal he scored for the Biancocelesti, surpassing the great Silvio Piola, and it was his 21st goal of the league campaign, leaping above Dusan Vlahovic in the capocannoniere race.

Alvaro Morata – Juventus (3 apps)

Although Sampdoria’s consolation goal came from a deflection off Morata, that should not be a deterrent against the Spaniard’s performance. He scored twice in the victory against the Blucerchiati and worked hard in general play.

Victor Osimhen – Napoli (3 apps)

The Nigerian striker was the hero for the Partenopei against Hellas Verona, scoring twice in an impressive victory on the road.