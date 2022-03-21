Serie A Team of the Week | Round 30

AC Milan are outright leaders in Serie A with a 1-0 win against Cagliari while Napoli defeated Udinese 2-1 and Inter were held to a 1-1 draw against Fiorentina.

Juventus defeated Salernitana 2-0, Atalanta needed just the one goal to win against Bologna, and Roma earned a comprehensive 3-0 victory against Lazio in the Derby della Lanterna.

Elsewhere, Sampdoria earned a vital 2-0 win against Venezia, Genoa defeated Torino 1-0, and Sassuolo won 4-1 against Spezia.

Let us know your thoughts on the Team of the Week for Round 30 of the 2021/22 Serie A season, which is deployed in the usual 3-4-3 formation!

Juan Musso – Atalanta (3 Team of the Week appearances)

The Argentine was not tested too often, but he essentially had a one-on-one battle with Bologna winger Riccardo Orsolini and he succeeded.

Juan Cuadrado – Juventus

Although Dusan Vlahovic and Paulo Dybala will get the plaudits for their attacking play, the Colombian veteran also produce an energetic performance on the right flank.

Pierre Kalulu – AC Milan (4 apps)

Formed a great defensive tandem with Fikayo Tomori, nullifying Cagliari attacks, and giving Rossoneri goalkeeper Mike Maignan great protection.

Fikayo Tomori – AC Milan (2 apps)

Limited the aerial threat of Leonardo Pavoletti in the Cagliari attack and also kept an eye on Joao Pedro when necessary.

Domenico Berardi – Sassuolo (6 apps)

Scored twice for the Neroverdi in their emphatic win against Spezia. The goals were also historically significant, as the Calabrian forward now has 100 Serie A goals with Sassuolo.

Lucas Torreira – Fiorentina (3 apps)

Not only did he dictate the play, he would also initiate pressing moves for the Gigliati, and instruct his teammates when and where to press the opponents. Scored for the Viola early in the second half after a fine team move.

Ismael Bennacer – AC Milan (2 apps)

The Algerian international controlled the play in midfield and scored a fine goal to secure the win for the Rossoneri.

Manolo Portanova – Genoa

Worked hard for the Grifone in their victory against Torino and scored the only goal of the match.

Tammy Abraham – Roma (4 apps)

The England forward laid the foundations for the derby win against Lazio, scoring the first two goals of the game.

Victor Osimhen – Napoli (4 apps)

After his heroics against Hellas Verona, the Nigerian striker was the hero for the Partenopei again with a double against Udinese.

Francesco Caputo – Sampdoria (2 apps)

In a much-needed win for Il Doria, Caputo capitalised on the errors from Venezia goalkeeper Niki Maenpaa and scored twice against the Arancioneroverdi.