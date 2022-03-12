Super six for Juventus Women in hammering of AC Milan

With the second leg still to come in April, Juventus Women can already start to look ahead to the Coppa Italia Femminile final after a resounding 6-1 win away to AC Milan in the first leg of their semi-final on Saturday afternoon.

While the Rossonere were wasteful with the chances that fell their way, Juventus were anything but. Cristiana Girelli got them up and running inside ten minutes, and Lindsey Thomas passed up a glorious chance to level that she would live to regret, not that she was alone.

Amanda Nilden made it 2-0 before the break, and Girelli added Juventus’ third just after the hour mark. Agnese Bonfantini’s introduction suggested that Joe Montemurro wasn’t happy to settle for a three-goal margin, and the ex-Roma winger scored the Bianconere’s fifth and sixth after Martina Rosucci had added a fourth.

Lindsey Thomas turned in a consolation goal from beneath the crossbar in stoppage time.

The two meet in Turin for the second leg on April 30.