Tomori: AC Milan are happy with the win but there are still 10 games left

Fikayo Tomori has said that AC Milan are content with the 1-0 away to Napoli in Serie A on Sunday night but he also admitted that there is no reason to be carried away.

The victory resulted in the Rossoneri leaping on top of the Serie A table with 60 points while the Partenopei are third with 58.

“We are happy with this victory, the dressing room is very happy but we have ten games to play,” Tomori told DAZN. “Tonight it was difficult and we won but we have to do more.

“There is a margin. We are focused on our game. Every day in training we try to bring our ideas to the pitch. We must continue like this.”

Tomori also listed which forwards he considered to be the most dangerous in Serie A and he rated his opponent Victor Osimhen from Napoli as well as Lautaro Martinez and Edin Dzeko from city rivals Inter.

“Many difficult forwards, obviously Osimhen is fast and strong, including Lautaro and Dzeko,” he said.

“There are many, but when I play with [Alessio] Romagnoli, Simon [Kjaer], or Pierre [Kalulu], we think about our game and to nullify the other teams and their threats.”