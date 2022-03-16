Villarreal coach Emery: Juventus are the favourites in this Champions League tie

Vito Doria Date:16th March 2022 at 1:23pm
Unai Emery has said that Juventus are the favourites in the Round of 16 Champions League tie against Spanish side Villarreal.

The Yellow Submarine earned a 1-0 win against Celta Vigo in their latest La Liga fixture, and he admitted that he had no intention to plan early for the match against the Bianconeri in Turin.

However, Emery still believes that his team can still provide Juventus with a contest when they play each other on Wednesday evening.

“We didn’t think about Juve in any way because we knew that the one against Celta Vigo was a very difficult match,” the Villarreal coach said in his press conference.

“The Champions League is exciting, but Juve are favourites, and when May comes we will have the league to worry about, unless we do well in the Champions League.

“And in the league, we must have the goal of being in Europe. Now we are thinking of the Champions League against great teams, but we have our chances.”

The first leg in Villarreal ended in a 1-1 draw.

 

