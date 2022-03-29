Zola: Italy must change the way it lives and breathes football

Former Chelsea and Italy forward Gianfranco Zola has said that Italian football needs a change in approach.

The Azzurri suffered a 1-0 defeat against North Macedonia last Thursday evening, eliminating the Italians from the World Cup play-offs, and this has prompted a number of former stars to suggest a rethink.

“I am devastated by the defeat,” Zola said in La Repubblica. “It is as if I was also there with them.

“We need to change the way we live and breathe football. We need a virtuous circuit that enhances the qualities. Against Macedonia, the offensive quality was lacking. The loss of [Federico] Chiesa was devastating.”

Lazio striker Ciro Immobile was the captain against the North Macedonians and performed poorly. However, Zola believes that the 32-year-old is not the right fit for Italy coach Roberto Mancini’s tactics.

“Immobile is not suitable for tight spaces, but we have to ask ourselves why we produce few quality and good players in one-on-one,” Zola said.

“Youth sectors and academies must be revolutionised.”