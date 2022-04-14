AC Milan captain closing in on Lazio switch

AC Milan centre-back and captain Alessio Romagnoli is edging closer to a move to boyhood club Lazio this summer when his contract expires.

According to Tuttosport, the Rome-native is set to return to his hometown on a free transfer, with Lazio optimistic that an agreement can be reached after Easter for the Italian international.

Indeed, a meeting has been scheduled between the Aquile and Romagnoli’s entourage to try to finalise a deal and bring him in as a replacement for Francesco Acerbi at the Stadio Olimpico.

Romagnoli is reaching the conclusion of a five-year contract at Milan and is expected to be let go this summer after falling down the pecking order with the Rossoneri.

The 27-year-old broke through at Lazio’s bitter rivals Roma before sealing a move to Milan in a €25 million deal in 2015, and subsequently revealing his support for the Biancoceleste.

Romagnoli has made 246 appearances for Milan in all competitions, including 25 this season.