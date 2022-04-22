AC Milan consider move for Ajax striker Haller

AC Milan are weighing up an approach for Ajax striker Sebastien Haller, but any deal may be dependent on a takeover of the club.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Ivory Coast international has emerged as a target for the Rossoneri as they seek to bolster their attacking options next season, particularly with Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s future in doubt.

However, Ajax are set to hold out for €45 million for Haller after a prolific stint in Amsterdam, where he has netted 33 goals in 38 appearances this season.

Milan would only be able to sanction a deal to bring the 27-year-old to Serie A if their prospective takeover goes through, with current owners Elliot Management reported to be in negotiations with Bahraini investment fund Investcorp.

Should the buyout be finalised, the Rossoneri are ready to invest heavily in the playing squad and would push to bring former West Ham United striker Haller in over the summer.