AC Milan end goal drought to defeat Genoa

STADIO SAN SIRO (Milan) – While AC Milan may have not completely left their scoring woes behind them, goals from Rafael Leao and Junior Messias allowed them to beat Genoa 2-0 at the Stadio San Siro, in a game that saw the hosts score twice in a Serie A match for the first time since February.

With the home fans breaking the seasonal attendance record, the Rossoneri played in front of a capacity crowd and took the lead with 10 minutes on the clock, when Pierre Kalulu’s delightful cross was volleyed home at the far post by Leao.

As it has often been the case this season, the Diavolo eased their pressure after going ahead and struggled to create more clear-cut chances, relying on their rock-solid rearguard to stop the visitors’ attacks.

However, with an unbalanced Genoa side hunting an equaliser, Milan eventually doubled their lead seconds before time, when Junior Messias scored from a rebound after a miraculous Salvatore Sirigu’s save.

As a result, Stefano Pioli’s side collected their 15th Serie A clean sheet, more than any other team, to retake the top spot which had been temporarily claimed by Inter, who had beaten Spezia 3-1 earlier in the afternoon.