AC Milan monitoring Real Madrid’s Asensio

AC Milan are considering an approach for Real Madrid winger Marco Asensio after failing to seal a deal for him last summer.

According to MilanNews.it, the Rossoneri are ready to revisit a move for the Spain international as they seek to bolster their options on the right flank, and with only a year remaining on his contract at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu there is optimism that a deal can be reached.

Asensio was strongly linked with Milan before the start of the season but his wage demands and a reluctance to leave saw the move break down.

However, with Real Madrid showing little inclination to retain him long-term, Milan may be more successful this time around, and are ready to approach the Spanish outfit to negotiate a deal.

The 26-year-old is expected to demand €5 million per season, but with only a year remaining on his contract Milan could find an agreement on a favourable transfer fee.

Despite their longstanding interest, the Diavolo could still miss out due to expected interest in Asensio from the Premier League, with a host of English clubs able to offer greater financial incentives.