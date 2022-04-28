AC Milan to prioritise Berardi over Mahrez

AC Milan are expected to sign Domenico Berardi from Sassuolo as Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez might be over the Rossoneri’s budget.

The Italian international has played all of his professional career for the Neroverdi but he has been linked with several moves away from Emilia-Romagna in the past.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Mahrez is AC Milan’s preferred target to reinforce the right-wing position, but the costs of the transfer are considered to be high for the club, even if Bahraini investment fund Investcorp acquire the Rossoneri.

Despite having just over a year left on his contract, the Algerian international would cost €40 million and he earns around €6m per season. Meanwhile, Berardi would cost Milan €30m even with two years left on his contract and he is three years younger that Mahrez.

Berardi has scored 14 goals and supplied 12 assists in 29 Serie A matches in 2021/22 while Mahrez has found the back of the net 11 times and provided five assists in 25 English Premier League games during this campaign so far.