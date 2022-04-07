AC Milan want Sanches as Kessie replacement but face difficulties

With Franck Kessie set to depart for Barcelona on a free transfer at the end of the season, AC Milan have turned to Lille’s Renato Sanches but a move is thought to be complex.

Ivory Coast international Kessie will end his stay at the Stadio San Siro in June, leaving Milan to search for a replacement, and La Gazzetta dello Sport report that Portuguese midfielder Sanches is the preferred option.

With an injection of cash expected to bring in a defender, midfielder, and a new striker this summer, the Rossoneri are ready to spend to mount another Scudetto challenge next season.

Lille are holding out for €25-30 million for Sanches, with his contract due to expire in 2023, and this is not thought to be an issue for Milan, particularly as they have a strong relationship with agent Jorge Mendes due to his representation of Rossoneri forward Rafael Leao.

However, the former Bayern Munich and Benfica midfielder is expected to demand at least €6m per season and this could prove problematic for Milan.

Not only would this be outside their budget, there is a fear that it may upset the harmony within the dressing room after recent efforts to bring wages down.