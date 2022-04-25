Arsenal target Napoli striker Osimhen

Victor Osimhen has reportedly attracted the interest of English Premier League club Arsenal.

The Gunners are in a position to participate in the Champions League for the first time since 2016/17 and the Napoli striker is one of their targets to reinforce the attack in the summer.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Arsenal are the favourites to sign Osimhen ahead of number of other English clubs and they intend to use Champions League qualification as leverage.

The Nigerian international is happy at Napoli but Partenopei president Aurelio De Laurentiis would not be opposed to the sale of the striker if the offer was a lucrative one and if the 23-year-old revealed any desire to leave.

Arsenal are currently fourth in the Premier League with 60 points after 33 matches and they are two points ahead of North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Osimhen has scored 12 goals and supplied four assists in 23 Serie A appearances for Napoli this season.