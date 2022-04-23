Atalanta claim comfortable win at Venezia

STADIO PIER LUIGI PENZO (Venice) – Venezia slipped ever closer to Serie B on Saturday as they suffered a 3-1 home defeat to Atalanta, keeping them firmly in Serie A’s relegation zone.

Mario Pasalic opened the scoring for La Dea in the first half before Colombian pair Duvan Zapata and Luis Muriel netted in the second. Dormen Crnigoj pulled one back for the hosts with ten minutes to play.

Venezia, to their credit, started relatively well and thought they had led when Thomas Henry headed in within five minutes of the game’s start. But it was ruled out for offside.

Pasalic put the Bergamaschi in front towards the end of the half after some good play from Remo Freuler and Muriel, allowing the Croatian to tap into an open goal. Muriel again assisted a tap-in after the break, this time for compatriot Zapata.

Muriel thumped off the post before getting a deserved goal of his own, but Crnigoj found a way to beat an impressive Juan Musso late on to give the hosts brief hope of a comeback.