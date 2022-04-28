Barcelona consider signing Romagnoli from AC Milan

Alessio Romagnoli will be leaving AC Milan as a free agent at the end of the season and Spanish giants Barcelona could persuade the defender to make the move to La Liga.

The 27-year-old has been linked with a move to Lazio, who he supported in his youth, but the Biancocelesti might have some difficulty completing the transfer.

According to AS, Mino Raiola has been in contact with Barcelona about signing Romagnoli and the agent has a good rapport with the Blaugrana, which should allow contract discussions for the Italian defender to proceed smoothly.

Since Joan Laporta returned as president of Barcelona in March 2021, he has been wanting to reduce the wage bill at the Catalan club and not spend money on excessive transfer fees like his predecessor Josep Maria Bartomeu.

Romagnoli arriving on a free transfer from AC Milan would be more in line with the current business model at Barca.