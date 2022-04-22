Bayern Munich target Napoli midfielder

Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski has emerged as a target for Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich this summer.

According to La Repubblica, the Poland international has caught the attention of the Bavarian club and they have contacted Napoli to enquire about his availability.

After enduring a mixed season in which a strong start has given way to poor form, it is thought that Napoli may be open to selling Zielinski for the right price, with President Aurelio De Laurentiis ready to listen to proposals from Bayern.

Zielinski, contracted to the Partenopei until 2024, may become a key target for Bayern over the coming months as they assess whether to pursue their interest further.

The 27-year-old joined Napoli from Udinese in 2016 after two successful seasons on loan at Empoli, and has scored 39 goals in 277 appearances, lifting the Coppa Italia in 2020.