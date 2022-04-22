De Sciglio on verge of extending Juventus contract

Juventus full-back Mattia De Sciglio is closing in on an agreement to extend his contract with the Bianconeri, after a breakthrough in talks.

As reported by Goal.com, the former AC Milan defender is the latest in a list of players Juventus are hoping to retain, and there is optimism that discussions are in the final stages and an announcement can be made shortly.

It is likely that De Sciglio will put pen to paper on a new three-year contract and join goalkeeper Mattia Perin and fellow full-back Juan Cuadrado in signing new deals, with the three all set to reach the end of their previous agreements this summer.

However, it is growing increasingly likely that no agreements will be reached with Paulo Dybala or Federico Bernardeschi, and the pair are set to exit the Allianz Stadium at the end of the season.

De Sciglio joined Juventus from Milan in 2017 and has scored twice in 89 appearances, having spent last season on loan at Lyon.