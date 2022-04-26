Di Maria could leave Paris Saint-Germain for Juventus

Juventus are looking to add more experience to their attack in the summer and they are planning to sign Argentinian winger Angel Di Maria from French giants Paris Saint-Germain.

The 34-year-old is contracted to Les Parisiens until the end of June and he has not exercised his option to extend his contract for another season.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus intend to reduce their wage bill and add younger players, but Di Maria would be an exception to that.

He currently earns €6.5 million plus bonuses with Paris Saint-Germain while the Bianconeri are offering €7m per season for two years.

Former club Benfica had shown some interest in luring the Argentine back to Portugal but it is unlikely that they can come close to proposing anything close to what Juventus have done.

Di Maria has been with Paris Saint-Germain since 2015, winning five Ligue 1 titles and also playing in the 2020 Champions League Final, which Les Parisiens lost 1-0 to Bayern Munich.