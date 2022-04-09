Dominant Inter defeat Verona to revive Scudetto hopes

STADIO GIUSEPPE MEAZZA (Milan) – Two first-half goals from Nicolo Barella and Edin Dzeko sealed Inter’s 2-0 victory over Hellas Verona on Saturday, hinting that the Biscione may have definitely overcome their recent troubled period and are ready to battle it out to keep their title defence alive.

Simone Inzaghi’s side looked dominant particularly in the opening exchanges, when they forced the Gialloblu into their own box for most of the time.

The Nerazzurri hit the road running by forcing two saves from Lorenzo Montipo within the opening 15 minutes, but the Hellas Verona goalkeeper was left helpless shortly after, when Barella was found at the second post by a perfect Perisic’s cross and made no mistake by sending the ball into the top corner.

It was the Croatian again who set up the hosts’ second goal, as he flicked a Federico Dimarco’s corner paving the way for Dzeko’s tap-in.

Despite a number of substitutions in both sides, the visitors continued to pose little threat to Handanovic’s goal, allowing the Nerazzurri to secure their second consecutive clean sheet and their first home win in more than a month.

Inter climbed to second, one point behind leaders AC Milan who will travel to Torino on Sunday night, while 3rd-placed Napoli will host Fiorentina.