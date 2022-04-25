Donnarumma: I hope AC Milan win Serie A

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma wants to see his former club AC Milan win the Serie A title.

The 23-year-old left the Rossoneri in the summer of 2021 after coming through the youth academy and spending six seasons with the senior squad, but he would still be happy for his former teammates and Diavolo coach Stefano Pioli.

“Certainly yes,” Donnamrumma told Sky Sport Italia. “I often hear from all my former teammates and I wish that they win the league because they are having a great season.

“Mr Pioli is doing a great job, I wish him all the best and we hope to achieve the perfect year.”

Donnarumma won his first league title as a footballer as Paris Saint-Germain sealed the Ligue 1 title with a 1-1 draw against Lens in his first season at the club.

“It is a great satisfaction, it is been a year of acclimatization, I’m really happy,” he said.

“We are sorry to have disappointed the fans in the Champions League but we also wanted to win the championship. We are super happy.”