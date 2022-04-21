Former Napoli midfielder Bagni: the Partenopei lack character

Salvatore Bagni has said that Napoli lack in character as winning a third Serie A title in their history is proving to be elusive again.

The Partenopei are currently four points behind league leaders AC Milan and they also squandered the lead late on Monday evening when they drew 1-1 at home to Roma.

“They lacked the performance as well as the result in the last two games and also the character,” Bagni said in La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“To win, you don’t just need the quality that Spalletti’s team has proven to have. Other skills are needed such as personality, temperament and the ability to bring home some dirty results.

“The team felt too much pressure at home, away they play with more freedom in their heads.”

However, Bagni is refusing to place the full blame on Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti and he believes that the squad should take more responsibility.

“He has the responsibility, but then the players go to the pitch, and he cannot bring personality but only ideas and the style of play,” Bagni said.