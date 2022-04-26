Friedkin family to give Mourinho transfer funds at Roma

Roma patrons the Friedkins are reportedly going to give coach Jose Mourinho €100 million to spend on players in the summer.

The Giallorossi are in the semi-finals of the inaugural Conference League, but they are expected to miss out on Champions League football for 2022/23, and Mourinho has lamented the lack of depth in the squad.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Roma general manager Tiago Pinto will use the money on offer to complete the transfers of three players that are of interest to the Lupi.

One of the transfer targets is Argentinian defender Marcos Senesi, who plays for Dutch giants Feyenoord and operates as a centre-back, while the other two players are Portuguese.

Valencia winger Goncalo Guedes is an option to reinforce the left flank and Xeka from Lille is an option to improve the central midfield positions.

Roma are currently fifth in Serie A with 58 points after 34 rounds, five points behind Juventus in the Champions League spots.