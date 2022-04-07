Gilardino: AC Milan should sign Scamacca

Former AC Milan and Italy striker Alberto Gilardino has said that the Rossoneri should sign Sassuolo starlet Gianluca Scamacca.

The 23-year-old has scored 13 goals in 29 Serie A matches so far in 2021/22 and he has already made three appearances for Italy.

Gilardino believes that Scamacca would be a great option to rebuild the AC Milan attack and that his Sassuolo teammate Domenico Berardi should also join the Italian giants.

“I say Scamacca,” Gilardino told La Gazzetta dello Sport. “And I would think about Berardi.”

Gilardino is confident that the Sassuolo duo would be successful at Milan and that their form would also be beneficial for the Italian national team. He also defended Lazio striker Ciro Immobile, who could not recapture his club form with Italy.

“It would be important to relaunch the national team, where Immobile is unable to express himself as he would like.”

Gilardino played for AC Milan from 2005 to 2008 and he played in the Rossoneri’s 2007 Champions League triumph.