Inter and Roma face Premier League challenge for Belotti

With his contract due to expire this summer, Torino captain Andrea Belotti has drawn interest from Inter and Roma, as well as Premier League pair Newcastle United and West Ham United.

According to Tuttomercatoweb.com, the Italian international striker is in high demand and Inter are pushing for his signature as a potential replacement for Lautaro Martinez.

Meanwhile, Roma have sounded him out as an option should they receive interest in Tammy Abraham, although the possibility of the Englishman lining up in tandem with Belotti has not been ruled out either.

There is further interest in the 28-year-old from within Serie A, with Atalanta seeing him as the ideal candidate to replace Duvan Zapata, and Fiorentina tracking his situation.

However, the Italian clubs face competition from abroad, as Newcastle and West Ham are both keen on Belotti, although French club Nice are believed to have fallen out of the running.

Elsewhere, MLS club Toronto FC have shown a strong interest in the former Palermo striker and may look to pair him with Napoli captain Lorenzo Insigne, who is due to arrive in Canada in the summer.

It is felt that a renewal with Torino is increasingly unlikely and Belotti is set to end a seven-year stint at the Granata, having netted 110 goals in 246 appearances.