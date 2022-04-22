Inter face competition from Arsenal, Leicester & Tottenham for Torino defender

Inter’s hopes of landing Torino centre-back Gleison Bremer have been dealt a fresh blow after Leicester City joined a growing list of Premier League clubs chasing him.

According to The Telegraph, the Foxes have emerged as the strongest contenders for the Brazilian defender and are ready to submit a formal offer to Torino in the coming days.

The former Atletico Mineiro defender has attracted admirers after a stellar season, with Inter leading the chase within Serie A ahead of AC Milan and Juventus.

Indeed, the Nerazzurri began talks to convince him to make the switch to the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza at the turn of the year and remain hopeful he will join ahead of next season.

However, Bremer has caught the attention of a number of English clubs, including Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, whilst it is also believed that Liverpool have been keeping tabs on him.

Bremer, 25, joined Torino in 2018 and has made 107 appearances for the Granata.