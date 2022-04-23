Inter player ratings against Roma: Brozovic brushes up scoring ability in the moment of need

STADIO GIUSEPPE MEAZZA (Milan) – Inter proved too much to handle for a Roma side who saw their 12-match unbeaten streak halted by the Nerazzurri, who scored three times before conceding a late goal to the visitors.

While the Biscione offered an impressive collective performance, Marcelo Brozovic shone again as he scored a cracker in the first half with a superb finish which showed how complete his set of skills is.

Beyond playing a vital role in Inter’s build-up, the midfielder is giving a major contribution in his side’s offensive production in what is arguably the most delicate moment of the season.

INTER PLAYER RATINGS AGAINST AS ROMA

Handanovic 6; Skriniar 7, De Vrij 6, Dimarco 6.5 (63′ Bastoni 6); Dumfries 7, Barella 6.5, Brozovic 7.5 (72′ Gagliardini 6), Calhanoglu 7, Perisic 6.5 (72′ Gosens 6); Lautaro Martinez 7 (82′ Sanchez n/a), Dzeko 6 (63′ Correa 6).

INTER PLAYER OF THE MATCH – Marcelo Brozovic

After pulling the strings of his side’s midfield throughout the season, the Croat scored his first two Serie A goals of the season in consecutive matches, in a time of the year in which every point could prove decisive. After netting a crucial opener at Spezia, Brozovic offered a moment of magic to double Inter’s lead against Roma and inflict a major blow to his opponents’ confidence.