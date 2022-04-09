Inter player ratings vs Hellas Verona: Dzeko thrives on new attacking partnership

STADIO GIUSEPPE MEAZZA (Milan) – After scraping past Juventus with an unconvincing display last week, Inter responded to criticism with a more comfortable 2-0 victory over Hellas Verona which saw the Nerazzurri dominate and score twice in a first half during which the visitors had no answers to the Biscione’s fast-paced football.

In fact, Inter showed a team spirit that seemed to have gone in the last two months, with the likes of Edin Dzeko and Ivan Perisic leading the way with a brilliant performance.

INTER PLAYER RATINGS VS HELLAS VERONA

Handanovic 6.5; Skriniar 6, De Vrij 6 (46′ D’ambrosio 6.5), Dimarco 6.5 (65′ Bastoni 6); Dumfries 6.5, Barella 6.5 (65′ Vidal 6), Brozovic 6.5, Calhanoglu 6 (83′ Gagliardini n/a), Perisic 7; Correa 6.5 (59′ Gosens 6), Dzeko 7.

INTER PLAYER OF THE MATCH – Edin Dzeko

The Bosnian’s 13th goal of the season was probably one of the easiest he has scored so far, but beyond putting his name on the scoresheet the former Roma striker gave a crucial contribution to his side’s win by acting as an offensive regista, definitely benefitting from Joaquin Correa’s presence. The Argentine was picked by Simone Inzaghi to replace the suspended Lautaro Martinez and gave a major boost to Inter’s offensive play, repeatedly combining with Dzeko and helping his partner to open wide cracks in the visitors’ defence, especially in the first half.