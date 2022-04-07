Inter prepare Skriniar contract renewal to ward off Manchester United

Inter are ready to open negotiations to tie down centre-back Milan Skriniar to a contract extension in a bid to deter Premier League pair Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Nerazzurri fear losing the Slovakia captain to the Red Devils, or former coach Antonio Conte pushing to reunite with him at Spurs, and are formulating a plan to offer a new contract.

Despite finances being tight at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, Inter are ready to commit to Skriniar beyond his existing deal, expiring in 2023, even if it is only to increase his transfer value.

The Nerazzurri are considering offering him a new deal structured in the same way as midfielder Nicolo Barella’s, seeing his wage gradually increasing over the length of the contract whilst starting an initially lower figure.

It is believed that Inter will propose a €4.5 million starting salary, but by the end of the four-year deal this will exceed €5m per season.