Italy beat Switzerland to go top of Women’s World Cup Qualification Group G

Italy leapfrogged Switzerland at the top of World Cup Qualification Group G on Tuesday evening with a 1-0 win away in Thun.

Cristiana Girelli got the game’s only goal as she dispatched a perfect free-kick from the edge of the area in the game’s 82nd minute, with the Azzurre knowing that only a win would do them any good in pursuit of reaching Australia and New Zealand next year.

Milena Bertolini’s side impressed on the night and were worthy winners in the end, despite having to cling on in stoppage time.

Italy now sit top of Group G on 21 points after eight games. Switzerland are second on 19. There are two games left to play.