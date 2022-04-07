Jorginho: Italy not over pain of missing World Cup

Italy midfielder Jorginho has admitted that he is still not over the disappointment of missing out on the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The Azzurri were left stunned in their play-off match against North Macedonia, as a stoppage time goal condemned them to a 1-0 defeat and second missed World Cup in succession, after failing to qualify in 2018.

“The disappointment has not gone away yet, it will take a while and it still really hurts us all,” the Chelsea star declared in an interview with Prime Video.

“As they say, we have to move on, but unfortunately it is a regret that remains with us.

“We have to use it as a motivation to do better in the future and use this pain as a motivation to improve,” the former Napoli man added.

Jorginho twice missed penalties against Switzerland in the qualification stage, as Italy came second behind the Swiss and were consigned to the play-offs.

North Macedonia progressed at the expense of Roberto Mancini’s men, but were defeated in the play-off final by Portugal.