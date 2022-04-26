Juventus and Inter to fight it out for Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus

Gabriel Jesus is not expected to sign a contract extension with Manchester City, and Italian giants Juventus and Inter will consider tempting the Brazilian away from the English Premier League.

The 25-year-old is contracted to the Citizens until June 2023 but he has no intention to stay with the club beyond then.

According to The Guardian, Manchester City are hopeful that they will be able to sell him before his contract expires and it is possible that his footballing future will be in Italy.

Juventus are looking to add to their attack with Paulo Dybala expected to leave at the end of the season on a free transfer while Inter are looking to make improvements up front as well. Joaquin Correa has struggled to make an impact and Alexis Sanchez is expected to leave at the end of the season.

Gabriel Jesus has scored seven goals and supplied eight assists in 24 English Premier League appearances this season.