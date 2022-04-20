Juventus beat Fiorentina to set up Derby d’Italia meeting with Inter in Coppa Italia final

The Coppa Italia will have a Derby d’Italia for its final after Juventus set up a date with Inter next month by beating Fiorentina 2-0 at the Allianz Stadium on Wednesday night.

With the first leg having finished 1-0 in Juventus’ favour, the Bianconeri advanced to the Coppa Italia final with a 3-0 aggregate win.

It was an ex-Viola player who opened the scoring on the night, but many Fiorentina fans would have been somewhat relieved to see that it wasn’t Dusan Vlahovic, but Federico Bernardseschi who finished excellently for Juve’s first.

Vincenzo Italiano’s men kept battling though and it wasn’t until stoppage time when Danilo killed things off.

Juventus will take on Inter with silverware on the line for the second time this season after falling short in the Supercoppa Italiana. They’ll face off at Rome’s Stadio Olimpico on May 11.