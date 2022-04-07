Juventus challenge Atletico Madrid for Udinese full-back Molina

Juventus are ready to turn their attention to Udinese right-back Nahuel Molina in the summer, but face competition from Spanish champions Atletico Madrid.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juve are planning for the possibility of losing both Juan Cuadrado and Mattia De Sciglio, with both players set to reach the ends of their respective contracts in June.

Whilst it is thought that a renewal will be reached with Cuadrado, a new deal for De Sciglio is more complicated, prompting the Bianconeri to focus on Molina.

Udinese are set to hold out for at least €30 million before allowing the Argentina international to depart, but even in the event that Cuadrado extends his contract this would not put Juventus off from aiming to complete a deal.

However, they face competition from Atletico for the 23-year-old and it remains unclear whether Molina would favour a move to La Liga.

Having arrived from Boca Juniors in 2020, Molina has gone on to score nine goals in 60 appearances for the Zebrette.