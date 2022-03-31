Juventus fall out of Women’s Champions League

Juventus Women were knocked out of the Women’s Champions League on Thursday night after falling to a 3-1 loss away at Lyon. Juve lost 4-3 on aggregate.

The Bianconere had come from behind to win 2-1 in the first leg thanks to super-sub Agnese Bonfantini’s late winner, which followed Cristiana Girelli’s leveller. But the trip to France proved to be a bridge too far.

Andrea Staskova scored what proved to be a late consolation for Juventus in the 84th minute, but it was too far gone after Ada Hegerberg, Melvine Malard, and Catarina Macario had scored for the hosts to put them firmly in the driving seat.