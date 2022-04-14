Juventus goalkeeper Perin extends contract

Juventus have announced that goalkeeper Mattia Perin has signed a new contract, tying him to the club until June 2025.

The Bianconeri took to their official website to confirm that the former Genoa captain had agreed an extension, with his previous deal set to expire this summer.

At risk of losing him on a free transfer, Juventus have moved to offer him a new deal, although the 29-year-old is expected to remain as back-up to Wojciech Szczesny next season.

The goalkeeper has now extended his contract and will remain committed to Juventus until 30 June 2025.

Perin joined Juventus from Genoa in 2018 but has only featured 17 times for the club, spending two seasons back on loan at the Grifone between 2019 and 2021.

The twice-capped Italy international has made three appearances in Serie A under coach Massimiliano Allegri this term, whilst also featuring once in the Champions League and being the Bianconeri’s designated Coppa Italia goalkeeper.