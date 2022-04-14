Juventus hope to swoop for Real Madrid star Modric

Juventus have sounded out the possibility of bringing in Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric on a free transfer at the end of the season.

According to Spanish outlet AS, the Croatian has received two proposals at the conclusion of his contract at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu this summer, with one coming from Juventus.

The Bianconeri are hoping to convince the former Tottenham Hotspur star to make the switch to Serie A, whilst they face competition from an unnamed club in Qatar for the 36-year-old.

However, it is expected that the most likely outcome is that Modric will extend his deal in Madrid and remain with the La Liga leaders for another season, with Los Merengues already opening talks to offer him a new contract.

Modric has scored 31 goals in 428 appearances for Real Madrid since joining in 2012, helping the club to two Spanish league titles and the Champions League four times. He also led Croatia to the 2018 World Cup Final, as they ultimately lost out to France.