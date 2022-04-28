Juventus prepare offer for Sassuolo starlet Raspadori

Juventus are in talks to sign Italy forward Giacomo Raspadori from Sassuolo.

The Bianconeri are looking for a long-term replacement for Argentinian star Paulo Dybala in attack and the 22-year-old Neroverdi striker has the characteristics that the Italian giants are looking for.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus CEO Maurizio Arrivabene has been in discussions with Raspadori’s agent Tullio Tinti regarding a transfer of the young forward. Both Arrivabene and Tinti come from Brescia and they have been in contract from time to time.

It is a deal that is likely to happen as the 22-year-old earns just €600,000 at Sassuolo and the Neroverdi are open to negotiations.

The transfer is expected to be a similar operation to Juventus’ acquisition of Manuel Locatelli from the Emilian club. It would be a loan deal for two years with an obligation to be bought outright but some youngsters could be sent to Sassuolo to lower the transfer fee.

Raspadori is currently valued at €30 million by the Neroverdi.