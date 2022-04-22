Juventus to prioritise Chelsea’s Emerson over Renan Lodi

Juventus are looking to replace Alex Sandro at left-back next season and Olympique Lyon defender Emerson Palmieri is reportedly the Bianconeri’s first choice over Renan Lodi from Atletico Madrid.

The Italian international is on loan at the French club from Chelsea but he is unlikely to remain with Les Gones after the conclusion of the 2021/22 season.

According to Tuttosport, Emerson is the first choice among the Juventus directors to reinforce the left-back position for next season.

Although he is expected to return to Chelsea at the end of the campaign, it is unlikely that he will feature in the Blues’ plans for the next season and the Bianconeri will try to entice him to come to Turin.

Emerson is contracted to Chelsea until June 2024.

If Juventus are not able to complete the signing of Emerson, Brazilian defender Renan Lodi is the next choice for the Bianconeri directors.

However, the Atletico Madrid left-back is contracted to the Spanish club until June 2025.