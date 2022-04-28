Juventus to purchase Kean from Everton and then offload him

Juventus are expected to purchase Moise Kean from Everton but they will attempt to sell him when the opportunity arises.

The 22-year-old is on loan from the Toffees but the Bianconeri have an obligation to buy him outright.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus will have to play Everton €28 million after Kean has made one appearance in the 2022/23 Serie A season.

However, the Italy international has not impressed Bianconeri tactician Massimiliano Allegri and the club hierarchy so they want to sell him to another team otherwise he will remain at the club as a backup player.

Kean came through the Juventus youth academy, but he has gone on to also play for Hellas Verona, Paris Saint-Germain, and Everton throughout his senior football career to date.

The 22-year-old has scored five goals in 28 Serie A appearances for Juventus in 2021/22 and he also scored once in six Champions League appearances.