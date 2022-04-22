Juventus unlikely to sack Allegri

Despite a season that has not lived up to expectations, it is unlikely that Juventus will sack Massimiliano Allegri at the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

The 54-year-old returned to the Bianconeri to replace Andrea Pirlo as coach, but the Italian giants were eliminated from the Round of 16 of the Champions League, and they still have not secured their place for next season in Europe’s premier competition.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Allegri is on a four-year contract worth €7 million plus bonuses per season and the club might not be eager to pay him out too quickly.

However, the board will reassess their options at the end of the season to see how their goals will align and if Allegri is indeed the man to lead them back to glory.

Allegri first coached Juventus from 2014 until 2019, winning five consecutive Serie A titles and four Coppa Italia trophies. He also took the Bianconeri to two Champions League Finals but lost on both occasions.