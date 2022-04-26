Juventus want Molina from Udinese

Nahuel Molina has been linked with a move from Udinese to Juventus in the summer.

The Argentinian defender has been a revelation with the Zebrette as a right wing-back since he joined on a free transfer from Boca Juniors in September 2020 and his performances in Serie A have earned him regular selection for Argentina.

Tuttosport reports that the right flank is one of the parts of the team that Juventus want to reinforce at the end of the 2021/22 season and Molina is the type of player that has the characteristics the Bianconeri are looking for.

With Brazilian defender Danilo being 30 years old and Colombian winger Juan Cuadrado being 33 years old, the 24-year-old Molina would be an option for the present as well as the future.

Molina has scored nine goals in 63 competitive appearances for Udinese so far. He has played 15 times for Argentina, and he played five matches for the Albiceleste in the 2021 Copa America, but he did not feature in the 1-0 win against Brazil in the final.